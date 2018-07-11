Sketches released of men accused of murder at north Harris County apartments

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Harris County investigators released sketches of two men who are wanted for the capital murder of a 35-year-old man in north Harris County last month.

Investigators said around 2 p.m., deputies were dispatched to the Shadow Ranch Apartments at 12203 Old Walters Road for a call for help.

A man was found unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds, according to authorities.

Witnesses told authorities they saw two men follow the man into a breezeway of an apartment block and then heard multiple gunshots.

The men then left the scene in a 2009-2011 blue Chevrolet Malibu, investigators said.

The first man is described by authorities as black, approximately 5 feet, 7 inches to 5 feet 8 inches tall with a thin build and dreadlocks.

The other man is described by authorities as black, approximately 6 feet to 6 feet 2 inches tall with a heavy build and dreadlocks.

Authorities said both men appear to be in their 20s.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Harris County Sheriff's Office Homicide Division at 713-274-9100.

Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the men in this case.

Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org.

Tips may also be sent by texting the following: TIP610 plus the information to CRIMES (274637) or via our mobile app (Crime Stoppers Houston). All tipsters remain anonymous.

