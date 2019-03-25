Sketch released of suspect wanted in fatal shooting of 2 men outside north Houston bar

HOUSTON - The Houston Police Department released a sketch of a suspect accused of killing two men in the parking lot of a north Houston bar on March 9.

The deadly shooting was reported at 2:35 a.m. in the 1400 block of Collingsworth and Hardy streets, outside the Mi Taverna.

Police said one of the men died at the scene, the other was taken to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The brother of the man who died at the scene identified him as Jose Jorge Lopez, 54. He was a father of three and worked as a carpenter, Eduardo Lopez said.

He said his brother was shot inside a truck and died of his injuries. The other victim, Jose's co-worker, was found lying on the ground near the truck with a gunshot wound to the head.

Eduardo Lopez said the two men had come to the bar to have a drink after work.

"We have no witnesses at this time. At least no eyeball witnesses. We talked to people who heard the shooting, but as far as we can tell, we have no motive or any reason why the shooting happened other than we have two people shot," said Detective S. Jimenez with Houston police.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man in his late 30s to early 40s, about 6 feet tall, with crossed eyes. Police said he was last seen wearing a Sherwin Williams T-shirt and was accompanied by a man with eyes that are described as "milky."

If anyone has any information about this shooting, please call the Houston Police Department Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

