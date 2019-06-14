Sketch released of shooter in Willowbrook Mall attempted armed robbery

A sketch was released Friday of the shooter wanted in connection with an armed robbery at the Willowbrook Mall Saturday. A guard was shot in the process, police said.

What happened?

The shooting was reported at 2:37 p.m. outside Dick's Sporting Goods.

Investigators said the two men, who were in a black sedan, pulled up alongside the Garda truck. When the courier got out of the truck, the two men got out of the car and attempted to take the bag of money from the courier.

Surveillance video of the incident was released Friday.

The courier was able to hold onto the bag, even when one of the men, who had a pistol, shot him in the arm.

The men drove away from the scene without getting the money.

What's the latest?

Houston police said the men are described as two black men in their 30s who are approximately 6 feet tall, with thin builds. During the attempted robbery, one of the robbers wore a blue, hooded sweatshirt and sunglasses.

The other robber wore a white hooded sweatshirt.

What's next?

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).

CrimeStoppers is offering an award of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the identification and arrest of the robbers.

Though two men are wanted, only one sketch was released Friday.

The sketch of man wanted in connection with Willowbrook Mall armed robbery, which took place June 8, was released on Friday.

