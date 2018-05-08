Sketch released of person of interest in deadly shooting in southwest Houston

HOUSTON - A sketch was released of a person of interest in the shooting death of a man on March 18 in southwest Houston, police said.

A press conference was held by the Houston Police Department at 1:30 p.m. Police hope the community can help solve this case by identifying the person in the sketch.

Police describe the person as a chunky-built black man, 6 feet 4 inches tall. Police said he is dark complected and hunched over in the shoulders. Police said the man has distinctive tattoos on his neck and arms. The tattoos are described to have cursive writing on his neck and a picture of a baby girl on his neck and arms.

Police said 20-year-old Luis Barragan was shot at 1:05 a.m. in the 76000 block of Creekbend Drive. Police said he was walking into his residence when he was targeted and ambushed.

Barragan was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation leads police to believe the person of interest may have information about the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Houston Police Department Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.