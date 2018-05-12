Sketch released of man who tripped girl walking home, sexually assaulted her, investigators say

HOUSTON - Harris County officials have released a sketch of a man who officials say sexually assaulted a young girl walking home in March.

Investigators said that the victim was walking home along Pilot Gully Trail, adjacent to the 10000 block of Cossey Road in Harris County, when she was tripped by the man and sexually assaulted.

The sketch by a forensic artist shows an Indian or Middle Eastern male, 30-40 years old, 5-foot-10-inches to 6-feet tall, with a muscular build, dark hair, dark eyes and a beard.

He was described as wearing a white shirt with grass and dirt stains on it, black pants and boots.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information leading up to the arrest and/or charging of the supsect(s).

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477 or online at www.crime-stoppers.org. All tipseters remain anonymous.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.