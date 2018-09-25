Sketch released of man accused of sexually assaulting victim at gunpoint

HOUSTON - Houston police Tuesday released a sketch of a man accused of a sexual assault.

Authorities said a man armed with a gun forced the victim into a black, late model four-door vehicle on July 30 at the intersection of Westover Street near Telephone Road.

The suspect punched the victim in the face and body as he drove to a nearby apartment complex, according to police.

The man sexually assaulted the victim at gunpoint. The victim was able to unlock the passenger door and run away, police said.

The man is described as black, around 5 feet 10 inches tall, with a muscular build, around 20-25 years of age, with a mustache and beard, and tattoos on his arms.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in the case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. All tipsters remain anonymous.

