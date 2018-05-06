Sketch released of man accused of sexually assaulting girl near La Porte Public Library

LA PORTE, Texas - A sketch was released of a man accused sexually assaulting a girl near the La Porte Public Library.

La Porte police said the girl was walking alone Sunday night in the 600 block of South Broadway when she was approached and assaulted by an unknown man. Investigators said the man pulled her into the bushes and sexually assaulted her.

The man is described as white, 20-30 years of age, with short brown hair and facial stubble, a "date" tattoo on his right wrist, and a tattoo of a female on his upper chest near the shoulder.

He was wearing a black tank top and boxers. He ran off toward the 200 block of West F Street.

La Porte Independent School District officials who works closely with the police department were contacted by police and asked to share the information with parents. La Porte ISD officials sent home a letter to parents, sent out a push alert and called parents to let them know about the situation.

"I appreciate them calling me, because before we didn't know anything," said parent Maria Gomez.

Gomez has a fifth grader at the elementary school.

"I'm very scared. It's awful. I'm scared for my child, for all the parents here," Gomez said. "I hope they catch whomever it is right away."

Meanwhile, police are reminding parents to be careful.

"A child should never be alone. There should be a friend or group of friends that they are with. Predators are not going to prey on a group. They're going to prey on individuals and that's what happened in this case," said La Porte PD Lt. John Krueger. "This man is a predator ... Something like this touches us all. everybody watching this has to imagine that this might be their sister, their cousin, their friend."

Anyone with information is asked to call the La Porte Police Department at 281-471-2141.

