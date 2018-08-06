Sketch released of man accused of sexually assaulting girl near White Oak Bayou

Houston police released this sketch of man accused of sexually assaulting a child near White Oak Bayou in June 2018.

HOUSTON - Houston police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man accused of sexually assaulting a child near White Oak Bayou.

On the morning of June 30, police said, the man forced two juveniles into a vehicle near Northline Park, in north Houston. The man used a weapon to force the juveniles into the vehicle and then drive him to a trail in the 1900 block of White Oak Drive, police said.

The man then forced the juveniles to have sex with each other in the park while he watched, according to police.

The man then forced the boy out of the way and sexually assaulted the girl multiple times, police said.

READ: Teens claim man forced them to sexually assault each other, then assaulted teen girl along trail

The victims were able to get the weapon away from the man, who then ran away from the park, naked, in an unknown direction, police said.

The man is described by police as being Hispanic, about 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing about 160 to 180 pounds. Police said he is in his mid-20s and has brown eyes and blonde hair.

Anyone with information about the man's identity is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.