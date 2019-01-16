Sketch released after man shot in back during Alief robbery

Authorities released this sketch of a man being sought in connection with a violent robbery in Alief on Dec. 28, 2018.

HOUSTON - Authorities released a sketch Tuesday of a man being sought in connection with a violent robbery in Alief last month.

The incident happened about 6:10 a.m. Dec. 28 at Alief Westwood Storage on Boone Road near Bissonnet Street.

Houston police said a man went to the storage facility to pick up a trailer for his truck. An armed man rushed him as he was getting out of his vehicle, yanked him out and started rummaging through the truck, police said. The gunman then shot the victim in the back and went through his pockets when he fell to the ground.

The robber got away with $30 and a cellphone, police said.

Police said the victim suffered serious injuries, but is expected to survive.

The gunman was described as black, in his middle to upper 20s, with a skinny build and a beard. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black pants.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

