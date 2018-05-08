Sketch leads to arrest of man accused of sexually assaulting girl near La Porte Public Library

LA PORTE, Texas - A sketch released of a man accused of sexually assaulting a girl near the La Porte Public Library led to an arrest Tuesday.

Randy Lynn Baker, 37, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault of a child.

La Porte police said the girl was walking alone Sunday night in the 600 block of South Broadway when she was approached and assaulted by Baker. Investigators said he pulled her into the bushes and sexually assaulted her.

Baker was identified as the suspect by an anonymous person who provided information to police. Detectives said Baker had fled the area soon after the crime and was located in McKinney, Texas, where a warrant for his arrest was executed Tuesday morning.

Meanwhile, police are reminding parents to be careful.

"A child should never be alone. There should be a friend or group of friends that they are with. Predators are not going to prey on a group. They're going to prey on individuals, and that's what happened in this case," said La Porte police Lt. John Krueger. "This man is a predator ... Something like this touches us all. Everybody watching this has to imagine that this might be their sister, their cousin, their friend."

