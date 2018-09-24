Sirius XM to buy Pandora

NEW YORK - Sirius XM says it's buying music streaming service Pandora Media. Sirius XM has 36 million subscribers in North America and Pandora has 70 million monthly active users.

The deal will to expand its service beyond cars and into homes and other mobile areas. The companies valued the deal at about $3.5 billion in stock.

Pandora edged up 0.6 percent to $9.15 while Sirius fell 8.7 percent to $6.36.

