Sir Romeo returns home from monthslong stay in hospital after being struck by stray bullet

HOUSTON - A little boy who was shot by a stray bullet while at his apartment in May is finally back at home.

Sir Romeo Milam was released from the hospital Friday after numerous surgeries and a lot of therapy. A video posted on Instagram showed Milam leaving the hospital.

In October, Milam walked on his own for the first time since the shooting.

On May 15, Houston police said, two groups of people began shooting at each other outside the Kings Row Apartments in the 4100 block of Barberry Drive.

Sir Romeo was inside an apartment at the complex watching television with his grandmother when he was struck by a stray bullet.

Houston police arrived at the scene, and officers rushed the little boy to Texas Children's Hospital in a police cruiser.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of the people or person responsible. You can leave anonymous tips at 713-222-TIPS (8477).

If you'd like to help with his medical expenses, his family has set up a GoFundMe account. You can donate by clicking here.

