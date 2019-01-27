Sinkhole opens up in Fort Bend County neighborhood

RICHMOND, Texas - Some residents in Fort Bend County are concerned after a sinkhole opened up in their neighborhood.

The sinkhole was reported on the Westheimer Lakes subdivision in Richmond.

Officials said a leak from a sewer line led to the erosion and caused the ground to fall away. A lane along Canyon Fields is closed to help keep people from the sinkhole.

Crews have rerouted the sewer line until it can be repaired and the hole filled.

