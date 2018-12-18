Single mom opens Harry Potter-inspired coffee shop in Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - A single mom is getting the attention by sprinkling a little magic in customers coffee.

Susan Almaguer, a single mother of two, created a Harry Potter-inspired coffee shop, The Coffee MUGGle in Corpus Christi.

Almaguer told KSAT News she's always loved dreamed of owning her own coffee shop and wanted to blend her love for coffee and Harry Potter into one.

"I’ve always loved coffee, and Harry Potter and I figured what better two combinations than the ones I love," Almaguer told KSAT.

In one day my whole life has changed..this was my dream, to connect with you guys the only way I knew how and you all... Posted by The Coffee MUGGle on Monday, 17 December 2018

She said many things in her shop was donated by the people of the community who embraced her dream.

"I’m proud of how the community has embraced me and my shop. When I see those donations, it makes me feel like I’ve accomplished something," Almaguer said.

"I wanted to be able to connect with the community the only way I knew how ... nerd fandom and coffee," she said.

The MuGGle is open Monday through Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information, check out the shop's Facebook page here.

We are officially open Monday through Saturday 7:30-6pm! Posted by The Coffee MUGGle on Thursday, 13 December 2018

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.