Simone Biles grants wish for Humble girl with life-threatening illness

Olympian Simone Biles and Emily McPhil meet thanks to Kids Wish Network.

HOUSTON - Olympic gymnast Simone Biles granted a wish for a Humble girl with a life-threatening illness.

That girl, an aspiring 12-year-old gymnast named Emily McPhil, got to spend some one-on-one time with her hero at World Champions Centre in Spring, where Biles trains.

A national charitable organization, Kids Wish Network, helped fulfill McPhil's wish.

At the gym, which is owned by Biles' father, McPhil got a chance to watch Biles practice various routines. McPhil also received tips, tricks and advice from the Olympian.

Here are some highlight photos of the union.

