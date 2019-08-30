Simone Biles' brother arrested in connection with Ohio triple homicide

The brother of Olympic gymnast Simone Biles has been arrested in connection with a triple homicide in Ohio.

CLEVELAND - The brother of Olympic gymnast Simone Biles has been arrested in connection with a triple homicide in Ohio.

Tevin Biles-Thomas, 24, was taken into custody in Georgia and is facing multiple charges including murder, manslaughter and felony assault in connection with a shooting that left three people dead and two others injured, according to NBC affiliate WKYC.

Investigators said the shooting took place at a New Year’s Eve party being held at an Airbnb in Cleveland, Ohio when a group of uninvited people showed up.

An altercation broke out and shots were fired leaving three people ages 19, 21, and 23 dead, authorities said. Police said they believe Biles-Thomas was the shooter.

Biles-Thomas is being held at the Liberty County jail in Georgia, according to WKYC. It is not clear when he will be extradited to Ohio.

He is scheduled to be arraigned on Sept. 13.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.