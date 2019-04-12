Shower shooting fueled by rage, beer and cocaine, suspect says

HOUSTON - The man accused of shooting a man several times while he was in the shower confessed to the shooting when he appeared in court Friday morning.

According to authorities, Edwin Figueroa broke into Rafael Serrano’s apartment on Thursday and shot him multiple time while Serrano was in the shower.

Serrano was rushed to a hospital where he later died, but before he died, he identified Figueroa as his shooter, police said.

Figueroa was arrested Thursday and appeared before a judge early Friday morning.

According to Figueroa, Serrano - who is identified as Rafael Nuñez by the court – told police Serrano was having an affair with his wife, so he beat Serrano up.

Despite the altercation, Figueroa said he was still angry, so he bought a pistol, drank some beer, did cocaine, went to Serrano’s apartment and shot him several times.

Figueroa is has been in the U.S. for 13 years but is not a citizen. He said he does not want the Mexican consulate to be notified.

Figueroa was charged with murder. His bond was set at $100,000.

