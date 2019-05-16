Shots fired into car while father taking kids to school, victim says

A bullet hole is seen in one of the headrests in a car after the driver says someone fired several shots into his car in southwest Houston on May 16, 2019.

HOUSTON - A man said he believes road rage was the motive behind shots being fired into his car Thursday while he was taking his children to school.

The shooting was reported about 8:45 a.m. near the intersection of Beechnut Street and Gessner Road.

Houston police said the victim reported that a black Mercedes pulled alongside his car and someone in that vehicle began firing at his car.

The victim, who did not want to be identified, said shots hit a window and went through a headrest. Bullet holes could also be seen in a seat.

He said the children are lucky they didn’t get hit.

Police said the black Mercedes has a hood that is a different color.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.