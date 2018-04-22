Shots fired during robbery at Sweet Tomatoes restaurant near Willowbrook Mall, police say

HOUSTON - Shots were fired Sunday afternoon at a Sweet Tomatoes restaurant in northwest Houston, police said.

The robbery was reported at 2:21 p.m. near Willowbrook Mall, in the 17000 block of Tomball Parkway.

Houston police said three armed men in masks robbed the restaurant and shots were fired. Police said there were no injuries reported.

The robbers were able to get away before police arrived, officials said.

The incident is under investigation.

