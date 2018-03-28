Shots fired at family along busy Houston-area highway

HOUSTON - A Lake Jackson family says they were the victims of an unprovoked attack Tuesday night while driving along Highway 288 near Bellfort Avenue.

The Talberts said it was around 9:45 p.m. when their family, including their two young children, were headed to Bush Intercontinental Airport to drop off a relative. Annalyn Talbert thought she heard rocks hitting the side of their Ford Escape.

"But my husband told me no, it was a bullet, it was a bullet right beside me," she said. Each window along the passenger side was pierced by something the size of a pellet or a BB.

The glass panels shattered, but remained in one piece. "We just kept going. We didn't stop because we were scared, were so nervous, so we just kept going," she said.

Up to that point, Talbert said their ride had been uneventful; there was traffic, but no trouble with anyone on the road."There was no honking, no fighting," she said.

The Talberts called Houston police, but because they didn't see where the shots came from they have little hope that whoever did this will be caught.

