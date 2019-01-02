Person of interest sought after shoplifter shoots Lowe's employee, officials say

HOUSTON - A man shot a Lowe's employee Tuesday after the employee accused him of shoplifting, Harris County Precinct 6 constable deputies said.

The shooting was reported at 11:38 a.m. at a Lowe's near Gulfgate Shopping Center in southeast Houston.

Officials said a man was shoplifting a $599 Dewalt drill from the store when a 59-year-old male employee confronted the shoplifter at the door. The shoplifter pulled out a gun, shot the employee in the abdomen and ran away, officials said.

The employee was taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital and is in surgery, officials said. His condition is unknown.

Authorities released a photo of a person of interest in hopes they would lead to an arrest. Anyone with information is asked to call the Harris County Constable Pct. 6 Silvia Trevino’s Office at 713-274-3400.

