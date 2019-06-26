Shooting victim turns up at southwest Houston fire station

Police block off a street near a southwest Houston fire station after a person who had been shot went to the station for help June 26, 2019.

HOUSTON - A person who may have been shot Wednesday during a home invasion went to a southwest Houston fire station to get help, police said.

The shooting was reported about 11:25 a.m. at a home on Briargate Court near Chimney Rock Road and Fuqua Street.

Houston police said that the victim drove to Station No. 59, near South Post Oak Road and West Orem Drive, after the shooting.

Police said officers are in the area looking for the people believed to be involved in the incident.

This story is developing.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.