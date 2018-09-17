Shooting victim dies after crashing car while fleeing, police say

RICHMOND, Texas - A man who had been shot died Sunday in Richmond after crashing his car while fleeing the scene of the shooting, police said.

The shooting was reported just before 9 p.m. at 1800 F.M. Road 1640.

Richmond police said they responded to reports of a crash and found a 23-year-old man unconscious at the scene. Police said the man was taken to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead.

Investigators said they are still trying to determine a motive and find the gunman.

Anyone with information about the case should call the Richmond Police Department at 281-342-2849.

