HOUSTON - One person is dead Wednesday after a shooting victim was dropped off at an emergency care center in the Spring Branch area, according to police.

The SignatureCare Emergency Center is on Wirt Road near the Katy Freeway.

The shooting happened at another location.

The shooting victim was taken to the center by private vehicle.

Police do not know if the victim was already deceased or if they died at the center.

