Shooting victim enters family's home, pleading for help

HOUSTON - Robert Soto was finishing up some homework Sunday when he heard knocking on his front door and yells for help.

When no one answered, the victim knocked on a window and Soto's parents let him inside, thinking he may have been one of their children. The victim told the family he'd been shot. Soto called the Harris County Sheriff's Office for help.

"That window is my parents room. That's where they sleep so once they heard that they were frightened," Soto said.

Investigators said the shooting happened in the early morning hours in the 9600 block of Camrose Court in northwest Harris County. The suspect in the incident pulled a pistol and began shooting at the victim, chasing him around the cul-de-sac.

While the victim was seeking help, the suspect got into the victim's car and drove away. The suspect was later located and faces an aggravated assault charge.

The victim was treated for a gunshot wound at an area hospital and has been released.

Editor's note: An earlier version of this story stated the victim broke into the house through the window, however details from the scene have been clarified.

