Shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured in Texas City, police say

TEXAS CITY, Texas - A deadly shooting was reported early Saturday in Texas City, according to police.

Police said were called to a report of a shooting around 3:45 a.m. in the 3500 block of Palm Avenue. When police arrived, they located a man and a woman inside the home.

The female was pronounced dead at the scene and the man was "critically injured" and was taken to UTMB-ER in Galveston, police said.

Police are working to learn more about a motive in this shooting, as well as other details surrounding the case.

