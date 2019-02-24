Shooting at family party leaves one man dead, deputies say

HOUSTON - One man is dead after a shooting at a family party, Harris County deputies said.

Investigators said they were called to a residence in the 10400 block of Hamlet Vale Court early Sunday morning and that the shooting was a result of a verbal confrontation between men.

A struggle took place and a gun went off, striking the victim in the chest one time, deputies said.

He was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead, investigators said.

Eight people were detained, though no one has been identified as a suspect.

