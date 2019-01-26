Shooting at apartment complex leaves at least 3 wounded, Sheriff's Office says

HOUSTON - At least three were wounded in a shooting at a north Houston apartment complex, the Harris County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies responded to the disturbance at the complex at Dominion Park and Whistling Pines drives around 8:30 p.m. Friday.

When deputies arrived, they learned at least three people had been wounded by gunfire and had gone to hospitals and are in stable condition, the Sheriff's Office said.

While investigators are trying to figure out what exactly happened, they detained a person of interest.

