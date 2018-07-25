Shocking photo shows car swallowed by sinkhole car in Colorado

SHERIDAN, Colo. - A woman was able to escape her vehicle after a massive sinkhole swallowed her car Tuesday in Sheridan, Colorado, just southeast of Denver.

The Sheridan police chief said a storm pipe was responsible for the sinkhole after heavy rains, according to our partners at 9NEWS. Footage shows the massive sinkhole and inside, just a small portion of the woman's Rav4.

A sinkhole also swallowed a police car in 2015, according to 9NEWS.

Sink hole eastbound Oxford Ave. east of Natches Ct. Oxford closed eastbound at Natches Ct. Alternate routes advised. There is a car in there! Driver is okay. pic.twitter.com/5X4WIdm3Ge — Sheridan Police Dept (@Police_spd) July 25, 2018

