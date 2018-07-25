News

Shocking photo shows car swallowed by sinkhole car in Colorado

By Megan Kennedy - Content Editor

SHERIDAN, Colo. - A woman was able to escape her vehicle after a massive sinkhole swallowed her car Tuesday in Sheridan, Colorado, just southeast of Denver. 

The Sheridan police chief said a storm pipe was responsible for the sinkhole after heavy rains, according to our partners at 9NEWS. Footage shows the massive sinkhole and inside, just a small portion of the woman's Rav4. 

A sinkhole also swallowed a police car in 2015, according to 9NEWS. 

