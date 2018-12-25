Shipping snarl leaves customer fuming unable to share unique gift in time for Christmas

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas - What if Santa called to tell you he won’t be coming Christmas?

In a way, that’s what happened to one family who were disappointed to learn a special gift they were expecting has gone missing.

The gift Robert York-Westbrook and family were expecting to share Christmas morning is a 3D glass portrait that he paid a company called Crystal 3D gifts more than $500 for last Friday at the company’s kiosk at Baybrook Mall.

He even paid an additional $25 to make sure it would arrive in time for Christmas.

But on Monday, he received bad news.

“I received a call at 10 this morning from the vendor saying he was so sorry I was not receiving my gift today,“ Westbook said.

Westbrook said the company’s owner told him a shipping problem held up about 100 orders. As a consolation, the owner offered a $100 gift certificate in addition to the crystal once it does arrive.

Westbrook wasn’t satisfied.

“That means 90-100 people supposedly giving loved ones this unique gift are not going to be able to do it,” Westbrook said.



Company owner Michael Meirovich says he’s not happy about it either, but that he’s stuck.

According to a shipping receipt, he showed Channel 2 news, the order was supposed to go out on Delta cargo plane yesterday. But he says he learned, it’s still sitting on the ground in New York.

Meirovich said if it arrives overnight, he’ll play Santa himself, and personally deliver it to the Westbrooks on Christmas Day.

