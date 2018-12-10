'She's a fighter': Girl shot in head during road rage incident takes first steps

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - A 3-year-old girl shot in a road rage incident in October is well on her way to recovery.

Police say Preslie Jenkins was sitting in her car seat when a bullet struck her in the head on October 28th.

Since then, she's been recovering at the Palm Beach Children's Hospital.

"She was really on death's door when she came in," said Dr. Lauren Schwartz, a pediatric neurosurgeon who treated Preslie when she got to St. Mary's Medical Center. "She's a fighter."

