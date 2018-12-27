Sheriff's deputy recovering after being shot while serving warrant on Daniel Trevino

HOUSTON - Sgt. James Smejkal III has been a Harris County Sheriff’s deputy for 28 years, trying his best to serve his community.

He said the possibility that one day he might not come home is a realization he bravely faces.

"My guys out there, they're still running on a daily basis there. Same thing could happen to them," Smejkal said.

Earlier this month, Smejkal was rushed to the hospital after serving a warrant on 25-year-old Daniel Trevino, a man wanted on suspicion of aggravated assault of a family member. Bullets started flying, Smejkal explained, when he got to the rear of the house.

Smejkal was struck in the hand by bullets that shattered his hand and wrist. He and two Texas Attorney General officers were taken to Ben Taub Hospital.

His family, co-workers, the community and even the governor offered strong support while he was in the hospital.

"What can I say? It was nice. The support was overwhelming. It made you feel like you're doing this job for a reason," Smejkal said.

There will be therapy, as well as surgery to remove the plate and pins in his hand. He’ll also have to train to shoot again.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.