Sheriff's deputies looking for man who took off on foot with child after crashing

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - The Harris County Sheriff's Office has located a child whose father remains at large following a police pursuit.

In a tweet, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the Sheriff's Office tried to perform a traffic stop on the man, who was driving in the 13600 block of North Freeway late Thursday afternoon, but the motorist refused and a chase started.

Gonzalez said the man crashed the car, then grabbed his 8-year-old daughter and took off on foot.

@HCSOTexas attempted to stop a vehicle during a traffic stop at 13600 North Fwy. Vehicle refused to stop. Adult male driver eventually crashed at North Fwy/Gulfbank. The male grabbed his 8 yr old daughter that was inside his car & fled on foot. Search is underway. #hounews pic.twitter.com/3NTiAeHH9g — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) December 27, 2018

The Sheriff's Office describes the man as an African-American man in his 40s who was wearing a navy blue work shirt with a “NOV” patch on the left front.

