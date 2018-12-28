Sheriff's deputies looking for man who took off on foot with child after crashing

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - The Harris County Sheriff's Office has located a child whose father remains at large following a police pursuit.
In a tweet, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the Sheriff's Office tried to perform a traffic stop on the man, who was driving in the 13600 block of North Freeway late Thursday afternoon, but the motorist refused and a chase started.
Gonzalez said the man crashed the car, then grabbed his 8-year-old daughter and took off on foot.
The Sheriff's Office describes the man as an African-American man in his 40s who was wearing a navy blue work shirt with a “NOV” patch on the left front.
