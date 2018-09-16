Sheriff's deputies arrest a man accused of exposing himself to child at store

BACLIFF, Texas - Galveston County sheriff's deputies arrested a man in Bacliff accused of exposing and then pleasuring himself in front of an 11-year-old girl.

The Sheriff's Office said the incident happened on Sept. 11, when the female child noticed a car was following her. The girl tried to get away by entering a Family Dollar store, but the man driving the car followed her.

The store clerk noticed the man's actions and called authorities, which made the man take off in his car, according to the Sheriff's Office.

On Sept. 14, deputies arrested 38-year-old Jason Jackson after taking a look at surveillance video from the store.

Jackson is charged with indecency with a child and is being held on $80,000 bond.

