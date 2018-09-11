Sheriff gives his badge to little boy

KATY, Texas - It was probably one of the best days ever for this little boy named Seth when he met Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls.

The child appeared to have been fascinated with Sheriff Nehls' badge at a 9/11 observance event.

Nehls saw how much that star-shaped badge seem to mean to the child, so the sheriff reached to his chest where it was secured, and took it off.

Then he gave his official badge to Seth.

Seth was so excited to receive the actual badge, he proudly displayed it on his patriotic T-shirt, likely a day he will treasure for years.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.