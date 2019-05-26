Ribbon-cutting ceremony held for new Sharpstown Pool

HOUSTON - A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Saturday for the opening of the new Sharpstown Pool during the Memorial Day weekend.

Mayor Sylvester Turner and Councilman Mike Laster joined Houston's Parks and Recreation Department to celebrate the official opening of the 2019 summer swim season. The celebration was held at the new pool, located at 6600 Harbor Drive, from 10 a.m. to noon.

After the ceremony, 37 neighborhood pools were opened for the Memorial Day weekend from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.