Sharp-dressed men: How to dress like a Houston Texans star off the field

J.J. Watt is introduced to the crowd before playing the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium on December 30, 2018, in Houston, Texas.

HOUSTON - While we know the Houston Texans have game on the field, the players have some serious style game off the field also.

Some of the team's stars are taking their style to another level, whether they're stepping out for a red carpet premiere or walking out of the gym. Here are some examples of winning formal looks and everyday street style sported by the home team.

What Texans player do you think is the most fashionable? Let us know in the comments.

JJ Watt

Deshaun Watson

Jadeveon Clowney

Deandre Hopkins

Lamar Miller

Bradley Roby

Aaron Colvin

Tashaun Gipson

Benardrick Mckinney

