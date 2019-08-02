News

Sharp-dressed men: How to dress like a Houston Texans star off the field

By Bess Krasoff - Digital News Intern
2018 Getty Images

J.J. Watt is introduced to the crowd before playing the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium on December 30, 2018, in Houston, Texas.

HOUSTON - While we know the Houston Texans have game on the field, the players have some serious style game off the field also. 

Some of the team's stars are taking their style to another level, whether they're stepping out for a red carpet premiere or walking out of the gym. Here are some examples of winning formal looks and everyday street style sported by the home team. 

More Headlines

What Texans player do you think is the most fashionable? Let us know in the comments.

JJ Watt

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

❄️❄️❄️ #ThisIsClassic @reebokclassics

A post shared by JJ Watt (@jjwatt) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

worked too hard on the comeback to do anything but smile now!

A post shared by JJ Watt (@jjwatt) on

Deshaun Watson

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The OG had called like, "what up?" lil bruh, don't let up! ♠️💯

A post shared by Deshaun Watson (@deshaunwatson) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

MERCI BEAUCOUP! ♠️ memo™️

A post shared by Deshaun Watson (@deshaunwatson) on

Jadeveon Clowney

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Had to pull up on my boy. Told him go get the bag.🤐🤐🤐 #family #mybrother #GcNation

A post shared by Jadeveon Clowney (@clowney__90) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happy Mother's Day to the best that ever did it. I owe her the world!

A post shared by Jadeveon Clowney (@clowney__90) on

Deandre Hopkins

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Mood all 2019 @coveteur

A post shared by @ deandrehopkins on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Skrt skrt

A post shared by @ deandrehopkins on

Lamar Miller

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Confidence is silent. Insecurities are loud.

A post shared by Lamar Miller (@millertime26_) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Just do you, they gone talk anyways‼️

A post shared by Lamar Miller (@millertime26_) on

Bradley Roby

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Step Outside Your Comfort Zone @albalegacy

A post shared by Bradley Roby (@roby) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

@albalegacy 👌🏾

A post shared by Bradley Roby (@roby) on

Aaron Colvin

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Business is business.

A post shared by Aaron Colvin (@colvinworld) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Aaron Colvin (@colvinworld) on

Tashaun Gipson

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Vibin’

A post shared by Tashaun Gipson (@t_gip_39) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Simplicity 🎱🎱

A post shared by Tashaun Gipson (@t_gip_39) on

Benardrick Mckinney

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Game day

A post shared by Benardrick Mckinney (@bm1157) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Shoutout to @hextie 🔥🔥

A post shared by Benardrick Mckinney (@bm1157) on

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.