Sex offender tried to snap picture up woman's skirt at Walmart, police say

Michael Cuellar is seen in this April 27, 2018, mugshot on the Texas Department of Public Safety's sex offender registry.

HOUSTON - A high-risk sex offender was arrested Friday after he tried to take a picture up a woman’s skirt at a Walmart store in Houston’s Northline neighborhood, police said.

The incident happened about 1:45 p.m. at the Walmart in the Northline Commons shopping center at North Freeway and Crosstimbers Street.

According to court documents, a woman said Michael Cuellar, 47, tried to take a picture up her skirt, and an off-duty Houston police officer who was working security at the store arrested Cuellar.

Cuellar was charged with attempted improper photography, according to court documents. He was being held at the Harris County Jail.

Records showed that Cuellar was sentenced to 15 years in prison 1990 after being convicted of sexual assault. He is listed as a lifetime high-risk offender on the state’s sex offender registry and must annually renew his verification requirement.

Cuellar was last listed at a Luzon Street address in the Near Northside neighborhood of Houston, according to the state registry.



