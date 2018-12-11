Sex offender sought by state officials after leaving Corsicana home

Pete Jerry Luna was added to the 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders list in Texas.

AUSTIN, Texas - A $3,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the capture of Pete Jerry Luna.

Luna, 52, was recently added to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders list.

Luna has been wanted since March, when he absconded from his last known address in Corsicana.

In 1992, Luna was convicted of aggravated sexual assault of a child after an incident in Navarro County with an 8-year-old girl.

Luna is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds, officials said.

To be eligible for the cash rewards, tipsters must provide information to authorities using one of the three following methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about, and then clicking on the link under their picture.

Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the "SUBMIT A TIP" link (under the "About" section).

All tips are anonymous –- regardless of how they are submitted -– and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.