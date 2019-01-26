Sex offender accused of deleting child porn on cellphone while in custody

NASSAU BAY, Texas - A registered sex offender is accused of deleting child pornography photos from his cellphone while he was in police custody.

Matthew Adam Green, 35, is charged with 10 counts of possession of child pornography.

Green was arrested Jan. 19 when he was found in the backyard of a home on Sea Cove Court in Nassau Bay, officials said. While Green was being booked into jail for trespassing, he asked to retrieve a number to call from his cellphone, officials said.

Officers noticed Green deleting photos of young girls from the cellphone and confiscated the device for evidence at the time, officials said. With the assistance from the Houston-Metro Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, detectives secured a search warrant and found numerous images of child pornography on the cellphone, officials said.

During the investigation, Green was able to bond out of Harris County Jail on the original trespassing charge, officials said. When Green returned to Nassau Bay Police Department on Thursday to attempt to get his cellphone, he was arrested on an outstanding warrant for violation of probation, officials said. He was placed on probation in June for assaulting a family member, police said.

Green was still being held in the Harris County Jail when the additional child pornography charges were filed by the Harris County District Attorney's Office.

Green was required to register as a sex offender after he was convicted in 2002 for indecency with a 6-year-old girl.

The investigation is ongoing.

