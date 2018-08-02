Sewage seeping into family's home in Hitchcock

HITCHCOCK, Texas - Unfortunately, you can see it, but be thankful you’re not able to take in the smell.

Fritz and Terry Stanford of Hitchcock recorded video Tuesday night of raw sewage pouring through the shower drain in their garage bathroom.

The Stanfords said it's a recurring problem every time the area gets significant rain and they want the city to fix the problem.

"It's just nasty. And I'm tired of it being like this," Terry said. "We shouldn't have to do this every time we get a little bit of rain."

The city told Channel 2 that workers have been to the home three times this year -- twice to flush the sewer line connected to the home.

On Wednesday, they dropped a small amount of chlorine disinfectant in the yard where there was also backup. But Fritz said the problem has become so frustrating that Tuesday night he considered getting rid of his home of 20 years.

"I thought about selling this place yesterday," he said. "You come down and your garage is full of sewer water and the bathroom's flooded out."

The Stanfords said they've been told by the city's utilities workers that there isn't enough money to make the necessary repairs. They said they pay their bills on time and want the city to prevent this problem from bubbling to the surface ever again.

"This is our home," Terry said. "So we shouldn't be forced to do that because the city won't do their job."

