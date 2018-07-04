Severe weather alert issued for several area counties

HOUSTON - A severe weather alert was issued for several area counties Tuesday evening.

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Chambers and Liberty counties until 8 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Montgomery, Polk and San Jacinto counties until 7:15 p.m.

Receiving preliminary reports of trees down and power outages in Polk county with these strong to severe thunderstorms. Heads up San Jacinto/Liberty County folks! Prepare for gusty winds and lightning. — NWS Houston (@NWSHouston) July 3, 2018

The Houston Dynamo delayed the start for its game at BBVA Compass Stadium due to the weather.

Kickoff delayed as lightning strikes in the area.



Stay tuned here for up-to-the-minute updates as we await the all-clear. #HOUvLAFC pic.twitter.com/O25x6yxd8p — Houston Dynamo (@HoustonDynamo) July 4, 2018

