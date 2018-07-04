News

Severe weather alert issued for several area counties

By Brittany Taylor - Digital News Editor

HOUSTON - A severe weather alert was issued for several area counties Tuesday evening.

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Chambers and Liberty counties until 8 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Montgomery, Polk and San Jacinto counties until 7:15 p.m.

Click link to track the storms

The Houston Dynamo delayed the start for its game at BBVA Compass Stadium due to the weather. 

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.