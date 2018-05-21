Severe weather alert: Flash flood warning issued for Harris, Montgomery, Waller counties

HOUSTON - A flash flood warning has been issued for Harris, Montgomery and Waller counties until 9:15 p.m. Sunday.

A flood warning has also been issued for Harris County.

Parts of northwest Harris County and Montgomery County are under flood advisories and flash flood warnings for the next few hours as streets are starting to see some minor flooding in those areas and storms continue to pound over the next few hours.

Storms are moving through the I-10 corridor over the next hour and should weaken through the remainder of the evening.

Areas south of I-10 will see weaker storms that should not be a threat for flooding.

All storms will wind down after sunset tonight, however, not much relief from the muggy air as we'll stay in the mid to upper 70s all night.

