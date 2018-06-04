Severe thunderstorm warning issued for several Northern counties

HOUSTON - A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Montgomery, Grimes and San Jacinto, Walker counties until 9:45 p.m. Sunday.

Some of the northeastern counties are seeing storms moving in over the next hour or so that are packing a good punch this evening.

Lots of lightning, strong wind gusts up to 40 mph, and a potential for some isolated hail as they move into a very unstable air mass.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been posted for Trinity, San Jacinto, and Polk counties until 8:15 p.m. for strong thunderstorms. If this storm cluster holds together, it will move in and across the metro Houston area by 9-10pm tonight.

Later Sunday evening, storms will finally wind down as we head into the overnight hours. For areas that don’t see any storms develop, temperatures will slowly back off into the 80s later tonight.

