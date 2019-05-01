Several shots fired, four injured in north Harris County shooting

HOUSTON - No one has been arrested and authorities have not released a description of a gunman after a shooting in north Harris County.

Gunfire shattered the peace in the Cypress Station area around 2:45 a.m. Wednesday near a convenience store on North Vista Drive and the North Freeway after several shots were fired.

Police said they responded to a shooting call, and when they arrived, they discovered four men had been shot, one critically injured with a gunshot wound to the chest.

That man was rushed into surgery, and the three other gunshot victims were also transported to a hospital and are expected to be OK.

Police said all four victims are being detained at the hospital and their hands are in bags in order to preserve any gunshot residue that may be present.

Investigators are still working to learn if there is one or multiple shooters and if the gunman is on the run or among those injured in the hospital.

