HOUSTON - Four people were shot during a drive-by in northeast Houston Saturday evening, police said.

The shooting was reported around 9 p.m. on Liberty Road and Gregg Street.

Houston police said the shooter was seen driving an older model Nissan Altima. The four people injured were taken to Ben Taub Hospital. The extent of the victims' injuries is unknown.

Police are investigating the scene.

