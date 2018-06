HOUSTON - Two southbound lanes were closed on Highway 59 Friday after an 18-wheeler leaked diesel fuel, Sugar Land police said.

The incident was reported at 1 p.m. on the southbound lanes of 59 at University Boulevard.

Police and fire officials managed traffic as a crew cleaned the spill. Lanes reopened around 3 p.m. Friday.

It is unknown what caused the 18-wheeler to leak.

