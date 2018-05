HOUSTON - Several people were taken into custody after Houston police chased a sports utility vehicle Monday afternoon in northeast Houston.

The chase began around 5 p.m. near Bush Intercontinental Airport and JFK Boulevard.

The chase came to an end around 5:28 p.m.

Sky 2 aerial video shows four people being arrested in a silver SUV.

It is unknown what started the chase.

No injuries were reported.

