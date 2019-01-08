Several children reported missing after skipping school, officials say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Several Aldine Independent School District students are missing Monday after officials said they skipped school.

One of the missing student's parent said her child was supposed to go to school at Teague Middle School, but wasn't in class all day and didn't return home after school.

The parent said as many as 10 children were still missing around 9 p.m. Monday night.

One of the missing students returned home, but she wouldn't tell authorities where the other students were, only saying that they were far away.

One of the missing student's fathers tracked his son's phone, which showed it was in Channelview, according to a parent.

Some of the students have skipped school in the past, according to one parent, but they returned home on the bus after school.

It is not clear if authorities believe the children are in danger.

Officials said it appears as if the students turned their phones off.

