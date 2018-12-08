Several bayous out of bank

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Heavy rainfall leaving 5 to 6 inches across the region has resulted in overbank flooding of bayous, and the water is still rising Saturday morning, according to the Harris County Flood Control District.

High water and street flooding are occurring in certain areas across Harris County. Officials said flooding may have even impacted some homes along Halls Bayou west of U.S. 59.

The county flood control district is monitoring rainfall rates and bayou levels as several bayous are near the top of banks.

The following are out of banks:

Armand Bayou at Genoa Red Bluff Road

Greens Bayou at U.S. 59

Langham Creek at Clay Road

Little Cypress Creek at Becker Road

Mound Creek at FM 362

South Mayde Creek at Greenhouse Road

The following are near bankfull:

Cedar Bayou at Highway 90

Halls Bayou at Airline Drive

Hunting Bayou at I-10

Keegans Bayou at Roark Road

East Fork San Jacinto at FM 1485

West Fork San Jacinto at U.S. 59

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.